What is Amber Heard's net worth?

Amber Heard has had roles in many television shows and movies, but her biggest movie has been "Aquaman." If you have not seen Heard in any movies or television shows, you may recognize her from the courtroom. Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp have been battling it out in an extremely public defamation trial that has gotten all the buzz. So, what is the net worth of the "Aquaman" star?

Heard made her film debut in the movie "Friday Night Lights" in 2004. She went on to work on many other films like "North Country," "All the Boys Love Mandy Lane," "Pineapple Express" and "Zombieland." She also appeared in television shows including "The O.C," "Criminal Minds," "Californication" and "Hidden Palms."

Heard is also known for her roles in the films "Never Back Down," "The Stepfather," "The Ward," "Drive Angry," "Syrup" and "3 Days to Kill." In 2011, she was in "The Rum Diary," where she played Chenault and met her now ex-husband, Depp.

Her biggest role to date has been playing Mera in "Aquaman" alongside Jason Momoa in the 2018 film. Heard played Momoa’s love interest in the film. The movie was a huge success, bringing in $1 billion worldwide. It has been reported that Heard made right around $5 million from that film. She also played Mera in "Justice League" in 2017 and "Zack Snyder’s Justice League" in 2021.

She is in the upcoming "Aquaman" sequel, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," that is supposed to hit the big screen in 2023, although her appearance in the film has become controversial after her public legal battle with Depp.

Some of Heard’s finances have become public information due to her legal battles. According to Celebrity Net Worth, in 2014, she earned $250 million from various endeavors but spent almost $210 million that year, making her net income $40,000. In 2016, after her divorce from Depp, she filed for spousal support but ended up withdrawing from the request.

Her divorce settlement awarded Heard $7 million, which she claimed would be donated to two different charities: The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

In her 2022 defamation trial with Depp, it was revealed that only a portion of the money had been paid. The ACLU said in court that it had only received $1.3 million of the pledged $3.5 million. $350,000 was personally provided by Amber while $100,000 came from Depp. Another $500,000 came from Heard's ex Elon Musk and $350,000 came from an undisclosed donor.

Her net worth now an estimated $8 million, which includes the money she still has from her divorce settlement she received after being married to Depp for a little over a year. The money she has made outside the settlement comes from her movie roles as well as work she has done with other brands including L’Oreal, The Cannes Film Festival and Harper’s Bazaar.