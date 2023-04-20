What are the highest paying jobs in the US?

Year after year, the medical field remains at the top in terms of the highest-paying jobs in the United States, according to reports.

In fact, according to a 2023 top paying jobs report from U.S. News & World Report, nine out of 10 of the top paying jobs in the country are all medical professions. Not only that, but all the jobs in that top 10 category have a median salary over $150,000, with many over $200,000.

Here are the 15 highest-paying jobs in the US, based on the 2023 U.S. News & World Report, along with their yearly median salaries.

HIGHEST-PAYING US JOBS THAT DON'T REQUIRE A COLLEGE DEGREE

Anesthesiologist, $208,000 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, $208,000 Obstetrician and Gynecologist, $208,000 Surgeon, $208,000 Orthodontist, $208,000 Physician, $208,000 Psychiatrist, $208,000 Nurse Anesthetist, $195,610 Pediatrician, $170,480 Pilot, $134,630 Dentist, $160,370 IT Manager, $159,010 Podiatrist, $145,840 Financial Manager, $131,710 Marketing Manager, $135,030.

From the jobs report listed above, it is clear that the most money can be made in the medical field. Every job in that top 15 is a health care profession, except pilot, IT manager, financial manager and marketing manager.

All the jobs in the top 15 make well over $100,000, with the most making upward of $208,000.

For the large majority of these jobs, a doctorate is required, with few exceptions. A master's degree is the requirement for a nurse anesthetist while a bachelor's is required to be an IT manager, financial manager and marketing major. A pilot is the only high paying jobs on this list where no degree is required.

10 HIGH-PAYING JOBS THAT LET YOU TRAVEL THE WORLD

Having health care professions at the top of the jobs list across the country is nothing new. Based on a 2019 report by Glassdoor, health care jobs remained at the top, with many tech jobs, including software engineering manager, software development manager and data architect, also popping up.

The growth in health care jobs is not going to stop, either. In the coming years, these careers are expected to grow, specifically through 2031, according to the U.S. Bureau Labor Statistics. The field is expected to see a 13% increase over those years, according to the source, which will mean approximally 2 million new jobs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In addition to the jobs in the list, other professions that see high salaries time and time again are cardiologists, dermatologists, radiologists, pediatric surgeons, ophthalmologists, neurologist, chief executives and computer information systems managers, according to Investopedia.