Major League Wrestling's Court Bauer dishes on exciting growth, importance of economically friendly events

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has grown tremendously over the last few years with the addition of superstars to its All-Star roster and the strengthening of partnerships with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

MLW founder Court Bauer told FOX Business in an interview on Thursday that their growth has allowed the company to get to a new level. Bauer said the company partnered with Panini for a trading card deal and was set to release a new set of action figures.

"Growing our business is such an important thing. If you’re not growing, you’re dying. And it’s such an exciting and competitive time right now. So, we’ve been really big on expanding and going to new markets, Los Angeles, we sold out two times in a row this year alone. We’re going to Charleston, South Carolina, later this month. We’re partnering with Danny McBride’s Don Gato tequila, which is fantastic.

"We’ve been doing that, pumping up our roster. We have a massive All-Star roster – a who’s who of guys that have been from WWE to the NFL and now at MLW. So, we’re really pumped. Finishing the year strong and going to 2026 roaring. A lot of business developments on that front."

Bauer said the trading card set will include combat sports legends like Mike Tyson and pro wrestling superstars like the late Hulk Hogan.

He suggested he’s willing to go above and beyond to make the trading cards as unique as they could be.

"I’ve said, ‘guys, if you want pieces of our scripts, our run sheets, have at it,’" Bauer said. "We want to go where no one else has gone in this category. You can definitely get the autographs. There’s different levels of cards you’re gonna have. Very limited-edition ones, unique ones. I just saw this morning, I was reviewing the designs for what’s gonna be hitting before the end of the year and I’m like, ‘Man, this stuff is amazing.’

"And they have another line, which is an instant line, so anytime you have a big fight coming up, right after that, new cards will drop that you can get, which is pretty cool. It’s a real amazing space to be in because the trading card scene is insane. It’s gotten so big since back in the day when I used to collect and going back and seeing how big it is now, we’ll get cards that hit the instant on Panini and they’re just sold out. And you can’t get it. There’s one-of-five and then there’s no more left. So, it’s been really exciting getting in there."

Bauer added that one of the reasons for the growth of MLW is because of a fan-first mindset when it comes to how they are able to access MLW events – whether it’s weekly or at a major show – and the affordability that comes with it.

The MLW co-founder told FOX Business they "don’t want any walls up" and have chosen to go where the younger demographic is – YouTube and TikTok. He said the company has seen success bringing in that type of audience.

"It’s because we figured out how to talk to that audience and super served them which I think is so important," he said. "Be over-generous and give them everything you can. We got away from the pay-per-view model before anyone and gave live, monthly, premium, signature events on YouTube because we knew the fan would find it and we wanted to maximize the eyes and I really think that’s helped us be disruptive. We want some big media rights deal but we also know we gotta give the fans, through the good times and the bad times, a product at a great value but at a high quality.

"Like even our event in Charleston, our lowest ticket for Nov. 20 is $15. Some of our competitors are charging four, five figures, it’s insane for a ticket. If you look at the economy, a lot of people are going through hard times, that doesn’t really work well. I really believe you gotta give the fans something they could work with so they can go out for a night, have fun and see some fights and maybe enjoy a little bit of tequila too."

Pro wrestling fans interested in "tequila and titles fights" were urged to head to Charleston for MLW x Don Gato Tequila: Lucha de los Muertos later this month.