Scottie Scheffler wins Open Championship: How much did he earn?

Scottie Scheffler took home the first Open Championship of his career on Sunday, shooting a final-round 68 and finishing 17-under par for the major tournament.

Harris English finished in second at 13-under par while Chris Gotterup finished in third, shooting 12-under par. Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick and Haotong Li each finished tied for fourth at 11-under par.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Scheffler’s win added to his already impressive resume and the terrific 2025 he’s put together. He has four wins on the year, including the Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship and the Memorial. He also sits in first place in the FedEx Cup standings.

Even better, Scheffler got to take home a big check from Royal Portrush.

He earned a $3.1 million payday for the victory.

LIV GOLF STAR SERGIO GARCIA SNAPS DRIVER IN FRUSTRATION IN FINAL ROUND OF OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

"Being able to walk up 18 with the tournament in hand is a really tough thing to describe," he told reporters after the tournament, via ASAP Sports. "It's a really cool feeling. I have a lot of gratitude towards being able to accomplish something like this. It's taken a lot of work -- not only a lot of work, but it takes a lot of patience. It's a high level of focus over 72 holes of a tournament. This was, I felt like, one of my best performances mentally. We did a really good job of staying in it all week.

"Like I said, to only have one double (bogey) -- really only one over par hole in the last 36 holes of a major championship, that's how you're able to win these tournaments, just being able to do stuff like that. It takes a high level of focus. Teddy (Scott) and I did a really good job this weekend of being committed to what we were doing and holing some key putts when I needed them."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

English took home just over $1.7 million for his troubles, while Gotterup added $1.128 million for his finish. Clark, Fitzpatrick and Haotong each earned $730,667.