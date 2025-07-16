AEW stars Adam Copeland, Jay Reso open up about new Pure Plank idea, board's success

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) stars Adam Copeland and Jay Reso took on a new challenge when they dove headfirst into the fitness industry with their idea for a planking board called Pure Plank.

The pro wrestlers, who go by their ring names Cope and Christina Cage, respectively in AEW, explained to FOX Business in a recent interview that they were formulating ideas for new concepts to go along with their planking board and highlighted the successes others have had.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"We’re conceptualizing a few different items now because we weren’t sure how this was going to go," said Copeland. "It’s a new product, and it’s one of those things where you try to explain planking and people are like, ‘What?’ But it’s worked and people are using it and getting results. I think that’s the biggest thing. We’re actually seeing people trimming down and tightening up and getting healthier, which was the goal of the whole thing."

Copeland, 51, said the whole idea was to help people try to stay fit as they age.

"The thought process was to make a piece of equipment that not only is as advertised, actually works, but is not intimidating," Reso added. "It’s something that a person at any level of fitness could use it. And we’ve gotten feedback from people with chronic back issues or whatever, and they’re saying just by using it for a short amount of time, by tightening up and strengthening their core, how much it’s bettered their life and made them feel better physically.

"When you hear those things, it makes us just want to keep pushing and put out new products that will keep helping people."

Copeland said the biggest feedback they hear about the product comes from the wrestling locker room. He said a behemoth like Claudio Castagnoli has used the board.

ADAM PAGE WINS BLOODY TEXAS DEATH MATCH TO WIN AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OVER JON MOXLEY AT ALL IN: TEXAS

"And his fitness level is at a degree very few will ever reach. And then we have housewives, and I don’t say that in a derogatory way, that have struggled after having children and postpartum and everything that goes with that … But like Jay said, this isn’t the type of exercise or type of fitness equipment … it shouldn’t frighten you. It’s doable, for anyone."

Reso, 51, said even after getting banged up during a match, getting on the board helps tremendously.

"You can still plank when you have these ailments, and actually it helps kind of reinvigorate yourself," he added.

Copeland said he and Reso were "excited" to dream up new concepts for the Pure Plank – whether it’s a travel board or bands – in an effort to make it an "all-in system."

Most importantly, the friendship between Copeland and Reso still stands strong as they’ve defied the adage that a person shouldn’t go into business with their friends or relatives.

The two in-ring legends told FOX Business that technically they’ve been in business together since they were 17 years old, when they first got into the wrestling industry.

"With the wrestling business that we’re in, it’s very easy to become jealous or whatever if something is going well for one person and not the other, or vice versa. There’s probably ups and downs in any industry, but we were never that way. We celebrated each other’s success and lifted each other up when we needed to.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Moving into the fitness industry is the same thing. We don’t think of anything except lifting each other up and celebrating successes. That’s how we always been."