UFC to ditch pay-per-view model as part of $7.7B media rights deal with Paramount

The UFC will get rid of its pay-per-view model as part of its massive $7.7 billion agreement to air its events on Paramount+ starting in 2026, its parent company TKO announced on Monday.

The seven-year deal is worth $1.1 billion annually, TKO said in a news release. Paramount will distribute 13 of its major events and 30 Fight Nights through its direct-to-consumer platform, Paramount+, with select events airing on CBS. There will be no additional cost for fans who want to watch UFC numbered events.

"This historic deal with Paramount and CBS is incredible for UFC fans and our athletes," UFC president Dana White said in a statement. "For the first time ever, fans in the US will have access to all UFC content without a Pay-Per-View model, making it more affordable and accessible to view the greatest fights on a massive platform.

"This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world. The exposure provided by the Paramount and CBS networks under this new structure is a huge win for our athletes and anyone who watches and loves the sport."

TKO Executive Chair and CEO Ariel Emanuel described the deal as a "milestone moment."

"Our decade-long journey with UFC has been defined by continuous growth and expansion, and this agreement is an important realization of our strategy," he said in a news release. "We believe wholeheartedly in (Paramount CEO David Ellison’s) vision and look forward to being in business with a company that will prioritize technology as a means to enhance storytelling and the overall viewing experience."

UFC fights have aired on ESPN Plus since 2019. Since UFC 236, the pay-per-view events have been sold separately to those who were already paying for the service. The initial contracts with ESPN were reportedly valued at around $300 million per year.

The UFC deal marks another major agreement for TKO in the last week. WWE and ESPN announced last week that the pro wrestling company’s premium live events would air on the network’s new direct-to-consumer service starting next year as well.