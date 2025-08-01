NFL, ESPN reach major media deal as 2025 regular season looms: report

ESPN’s relationship with the NFL is reportedly getting closer.

ESPN and the NFL have struck a deal in which the sports network will have access to some of the NFL’s top programs, including "RedZone," the NFL Network, seven additional regular-season games, fantasy football and the ability work in special features in exchange for equity in ESPN, The Athletic reported on Friday.

The NFL declined to comment.

FOX Business reached out to ESPN.

"Onward!" "RedZone" host Scott Hanson wrote on X.

The NFL may receive up to 10% of ESPN equity, according to multiple reports. The deal also comes amid the looming announcement of ESPN’s direct-to-consumer product, which is expected to cost about $29.99 per month if bundled with Disney+ and Hulu.

The new DTC was announced in May. The company will call it ESPN.

"We are providing everything ESPN has to offer directly to fans and all in one place," ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said at the time. "As we thought about the name, we kept returning to the fact that, across every generation, ESPN is the most trusted, loved and recognized name in sports, and that we should keep it simple and double down on the power of ESPN.

"Our straightforward approach to name and pricing will help fans cut through the clutter, and provide them compelling options to access all our content within the enhanced ESPN App. It will be the ultimate sports destination for personalized experiences and features, and, on top of that, fans will be able to choose to bundle ESPN with the industry-leading Disney+ and Hulu streaming services."

Disney, ESPN’s parent company, is expected to make an official announcement during its earnings call on Wednesday, The Athletic reported.