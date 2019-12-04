Varney on Trump at NATO: We haven't seen a president like this

We haven’t seen anything like this in a president before Donald Trump, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

President Trump dominated the world stage over the past three days in London, answering question after question in his multiple news conferences with NATO leaders, Varney said.

“This president gets to the point. He speaks clearly [and] he challenges his counterparts,” he said.

Varney argued that the clear to-the-point style Trump displayed in front of America’s allies is in sharp contrast with what is happening in Washington.

“Just as Mr. Trump commands the world’s attention, the Democrats try to kick him out of the Oval Office,” Varney said.

Impeachment hearings are going to be “a Trump-hating circus,” according to Varney. Four constitutional lawyers are will be making statements on the legality of the president’s phone call, he explained.

Members of the team trying to take down Trump have done everything from suggesting the island of Guam would capsize to thinking the U.S. Constitution is 400 years old and that Neil Armstrong landed on Mars, Varney noted.

While the most radical Democrats in the House question these four lawyers, President Trump speaks clearly, moves markets, moves money and moves votes, according to Varney.

“This is President Donald J. Trump, and the world is riveted,” Varney said.

