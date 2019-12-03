Iowa women donating to these Democratic candidates

As California Sen. Kamala Harris announced her exit from the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday, women voters in Iowa – a key early primary state – have been contributing a majority of the funds to the campaigns of two male candidates.

Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker have received more than half (60 percent) of their campaign contributions in Iowa from women, according to FEC data, analyzed by OpenSecrets.org and the Des Moines Register. That is a higher proportion of women donors than any of the front-running females’ campaigns.

Booker and Castro, however, do not lead in terms of total donations from women – that title belongs to Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg trailed Sanders in terms of total contributions from Iowa women.

The publications examined donations over $200 made through Sept. 30 as well as small donations made through an online fundraising tool through June 30.

Overall, men and women in Iowa have donated to Democratic presidential candidates in about equal amounts, the report showed. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard received the highest proportion of their Iowa campaign contributions from men – at about 75 percent each.

Across the country, of the more than $374 million donated by individuals in the 2020 cycle, $173 million came from men and $131 million from women, according to OpenSecrets.org. Data showed that women donors were no more likely to give to female than male candidates.

On Tuesday, Harris announced her withdrawal from the race, saying that her campaign did not have the financial resources to continue. Harris had qualified for the next debate, which is set to take place later this month.

A recent Fox News poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading among Democratic primary voters, with 31 percent. Warren and Sanders trailed with 21 percent and 19 percent, respectively.

