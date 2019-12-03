Kamala Harris drops out of 2020 presidential race

Kamala Harris is ending her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, telling supporters that she couldn't raise enough money to keep her White House bid alive.

"My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue," she wrote in a Medium post. "I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete."

Harris, a California senator, told her staff on Tuesday that she is suspending her campaign, an unexpected twist in the Democratic primary. She was one of seven candidates to qualify for the sixth primary debate, which is set to take place in Los Angeles on Dec. 19.

Despite beginning the race as a serious contender for the Oval Office -- she regularly polled as a top-tier candidate -- her campaign has struggled to maintain its momentum, plummeting in the polls amid reports of turmoil among campaign staff and the lack of a clear strategy.

During the first Democratic debate, Harris landed a stinging burn against former Vice President Joe Biden, accusing him of working with segregationists and endorsing racist policies. But her star has fizzled since then, and she lost momentum in the next debate, when she said she supported a single-payer health care system -- then backtracked the next day.

Harris has struggled financially in recent months, burning more cash than fundraised from donors in the third quarter, a warning sign as campaigns tried to stockpile cash ahead of the looming caucuses and primaries. Harris raised $11.7 million in individual contributions, but spent $14.6 million, ending September with $10.5 million on hand.

She also stopped buying both online and television advertisements and slashed staff in New Hampshire, instead homing in on Iowa.

She’s the third candidate to drop out of the race this week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.