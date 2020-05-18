Varney: Despite coronavirus lockdown orders, America in ‘opening up phase’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues whether leaders like it or not, America is in the reopening phase.

“One of the themes of this program has been the revolt against draconian lockdown rules that stretch on into their third month,” Varney said. “That revolt is in full swing. It’s breaking out all over. It’s reached the point where the authorities are having a hard time keeping control.”

Varney noted that in New York City this weekend, people were going to bars for takeaway cocktails and then drinking with friends on the street outside.

“There were street-side parties, against the rules,” he said. “New Yorkers flocked to the beaches: more crowds. The mayor, Bill de Blasio, talked about putting fences up to stop it happening again.”

Varney pointed to several similar examples happening across the U.S.

“A gym-owner at the Jersey Shore will open today, against the rules. He doesn't care what the authorities do: he doesn't want to go bankrupt,” Varney said. “The barber in Michigan we interviewed last week, has had his license withdrawn: he's staying open. In New Jersey, a bar does good business selling sidewalk $5-cocktails. No reaction from the police.”

Varney also noted the “revolt” has led to lawsuits challenging these lockdown orders. The Wisconsin Supreme Court even ruled against the governor's stay-at-home order extension.

“You can't put the genie back into the bottle. You can't stop Americans going out in the sunshine to shop and eat and socialize,” Varney said. “Like it or not, we are now in the opening up phase. The get-back-to-work phase. The recovery phase.”

Varney believes the weather will add further pressure.

“Just wait till next weekend, the Memorial Day, three-day weekend that opens the summer season. There's no going back,” he said.

