Varney: Democrat-run states keep coronavirus lockdowns going, see defiance and revolt

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues nationwide coronavirus lockdowns and protests come with a "political angle."

“In California, I repeat, in California, a Republican is leading in an election!” Varney said. “Longtime viewers of this program will know that's not supposed to happen. But these are strange times and it is happening.”

Varney noted that Republican Mike Garcia is leading over Democrat Christy Smith in California's 25th congressional district special election.

“Extraordinary! It’s a suburban area, in the center of Trump-hating country and the Democrat got the support of President Obama and Hillary Clinton!” Varney said. “Could it be? Californians are tired of one-party rule?”

Varney believes continued coronavirus lockdown could be a major reason behind this.

“[Californians] could surely be excused for getting tired of the Democrats' lockdown rules,” he said. “Los Angeles County is now saying, ‘Stay at home, don't go to work until maybe August!’ And California colleges will go to online learning in the fall. Students robbed of the college experience! And for what? To avoid any and all risk? You can't open up ‘til there's no risk! Preposterous and totally unsustainable.”

Varney said Tesla CEO Elon Musk overcame the "nationwide revolt against the endless lockdowns." The automakers' Fremont, California, assembly plant was given the green light to reopen after a long battle with county officials.

“The California vote is part of that revolt,” he said. “So too is Elon Musk who demanded he be allowed to reopen his car factory in Fremont, California. He appears to have won: they've let him reopen next Monday. I wouldn't be surprised to see Musk tell 'em he's opened already and will stay open.”

Varney also pointed out that people in Democrat-run states are pushing back.

“There's a political angle here," he said. "Democrat-run states keep the lockdown going and this is where we're seeing defiance and revolt. Republican-run states are opening up: not much of a revolt there.”

The apparent Republican win in California is significant, Varney said, because the district covers part of Los Angeles with Hispanics, African-Americans, and Asians making up a majority of the voters.

“Prime Democrat territory. Yet the Republican has a big lead,” Varney said. “Maybe, just maybe, in sunny California, voters are tired of being told to stay home. Maybe some are prepared to accept a little risk in order to make a living. And maybe parents want their kids back to learning in schools, and their teenagers look forward to a real college education. We live in hope.”

