Varney: Coronavirus lockdowns lead Americans to ‘revolt’

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues there is a “revolt” going on in the U.S. against coronavirus lockdown orders.

“Across the land, there is indeed a revolt against the two-month lockdown,” he said. “It is gaining strength every day.”

Varney noted that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is making headlines for his part in the “revolt.” Musk said Monday he would restart production in his California car factory, despite the state’s lockdown rules.

“He hasn't been arrested and the sheriff has not blocked the entrance to the plant,” Varney said. “In this case, the lockdown guys lost!”

Varney said he's watching six counties in Pennsylvania where businesses are planning to ignore continuing lockdown orders and reopen with safety precautions.

“In one of those counties, the district attorney says he won't prosecute!” Varney said. “Gov. Wolf calls those businesses ‘selfish.’ Wasn't that what the judge called [salon owner] Shelley Luther before sentencing her to jail? And since when has it been ‘selfish’ to save your business from bankruptcy, while taking all possible safety measures and giving customers the choice of whether to use your business or not?”

Varney noted that incidents like this have happened all over the country.

“In Colorado, a restaurant opened on Mother’s Day and was crowded. Health authorities have ordered it closed,” he said. “In Michigan, a barbershop stayed open in defiance of state orders. He's still open and doing good business. Wearing masks, keeping distance.”

Varney said it is significant that Americans are patronizing these reopened businesses.

“When businesses do reopen, whether in defiance or where the rules have been relaxed, there is mounting evidence that business is good. That tells you a lot,” he said. “It tells you that there is indeed a pent up demand to get out of the house, get back to work, stay in business, avoid bankruptcy. That’s what this revolt is all about.”

