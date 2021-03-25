University of Phoenix students refunded for false ads touting job opportunities with Microsoft, Twitter

The Federal Trade Commission is sending nearly $50 million in refunds to more than 147,000 University of Phoenix students who may have been lured to the university by allegedly deceptive advertisements.

The regulator says the payments stem from a lawsuit filed by the FTC alleging that, since at least 2012, the university's television and radio advertisments "falsely touted its relationships and job opportunities" with companies including as AT&T, Adobe, Microsoft, Twitter, and the American Red Cross.

The agency further alleges that University of Phoenix (UOP) and its parent company, Apollo Education Group, claimed the curriculums were tailored to give students a better chance to secure a job with these companies. Representatives for the companies did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

"In reality, these companies did not partner with UOP to provide special job opportunities for UOP students or develop curriculum," the FTC wrote. "Instead, UOP and Apollo selected these companies for their advertisements as part of a marketing strategy to drive prospective student interest."

The complaint notes that SEC filings and internal documents showed UOP's enrollment numbers were declining due to increased competition. Average enrollment in degree programs at UOP between 2010 and 2012 dropped from approximately 460,900 to 356,900 students.

"Prior to 2012, Defendants’ advertising campaigns for UOP primarily had emphasized factors such as flexibility, convenience, online coursework, and accreditation," the FTC said. "By early 2012, however, Defendants’ market research indicated that this advertising no longer differentiated UOP from its competitors, which were touting similar benefits."

University of Phoenix has charged tuition ranging from about $7,400 to $19,400 per year, depending on the program. According to the suit, University of Phoenix's net revenue has exceeded $13.5 billion since 2012 and Apollo derived 78-91% of its annual net revenue from UOP during the same period. Apollo and UOP spent over $1.7 billion on advertising and marketing between fiscal years 2013 and 2015 alone.

According to the suit, some ads specifically targeted "military and Hispanic consumers," including active duty servicemembers, veterans and military spouses.

The FTC is mailing 146,804 checks and issuing 677 PayPal payments to students who first enrolled in a masters, bachelors, or associates degree program at UOP between October 15, 2012 and December 31, 2016, and paid more than $5,000 with cash, grants, federal and private student loans, or military benefits.

In addition, the FTC, University of Phoenix and Apollo Education group reached a $191 million settlement, which includes $141 million to cancel unpaid balances owed directly to the school by eligible students. Other debts, such as federal and private student loans or military benefits, are not affected by the settlement.

"This is the largest settlement the Commission has obtained in a case against a for-profit school,” Andrew Smith, the Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement. “Students making important decisions about their education need the facts, not fantasy job opportunities that do not exist."

Eligible students will also include those who did not get debt cancellation as part of the settlement and did not opt out of UOP providing the student's contact information to the FTC. People who get a refund via PayPal will have 30 days to accept the payment. Those who receive checks should deposit or cash their checks within 90 days.

A spokesperson for University of Phoenix told FOX Business in a statement that the allegations made by the FTC were "concerning a campaign that ended in 2014 that were not tested through litigation, and do not constitute factual findings by either the FTC or any court."

"The University has admitted no wrongdoing and continues to believe it has acted appropriately," the spokesperson added. "This settlement agreement has enabled us to continue our focus on our core mission of improving the lives of our students through career-relevant higher education, and to avoid any further distraction from serving students that could have resulted from protracted litigation.”

University of Phoenix is one of multiple for-profit schools that have been accused of defrauding its students and leaving them with debt. Since 2015, more than 200,000 defrauded borrowers have filed for a complete discharge of their loans.

The FTC's announcement comes a week after President Joe Biden's education secretary, Miguel Cardona, cancelled $1 billion in student debt for approximately 72,000 defrauded borrowers, whose claims were pending when Biden took office.

“Borrowers deserve a simplified and fair path to relief when they have been harmed by their institution’s misconduct,” Cardona said in a statement. “A close review of these claims and the associated evidence showed these borrowers have been harmed and we will grant them a fresh start from their debt.”