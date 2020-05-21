Despite coronavirus, Tesla employees required back at work: Report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Some of Tesla’s employees at its Fremont, Calif., plant are being required to go back to work on Friday, according to one report.

Tesla employees who have been working from home will be allowed to continue, but production workers must return to work this week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing an email sent to employees from human resources executive Valerie Workman.

The email reportedly said that workers who are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus can stay home until the end of the month without pay -- but they would need to sign a document saying they live with someone who is susceptible to COVID-19.

Workers who have COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive for the coronavirus, or who are under quarantine mandated by their doctor or Tesla were told to stay home, the Chronicle reported.

The email said Tesla would contact those employees specifically about their pay and benefits, according to the newspaper.

Tesla did not immediately respond to FOX Business’s request for comment.

In her email, Workman wrote that some employees will receive increased pay through the end of the month “in appreciation for your work during the challenging time,” according to the Chronicle.

Before California’s Alameda County gave the electric car company permission to reopen, Tesla restarted its Fremont production lines last Monday. Before that, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had threatened to sue the county and move the company’s headquarters to Texas or Nevada.

According to the Chronicle, the county eventually did agree to let Tesla reopen its plant “with more safety gear, revamped cleaning procedures and other measures.”

