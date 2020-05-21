Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tesla

Questions about reopening Tesla Buffalo plant that missed job creation deadline

Tesla agreed to create roughly 1,500 jobs at the site

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 21

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Plans to restart Tesla's solar panel factory in Buffalo, New York, remain unclear after the coronavirus pandemic prevented the company from verifying that it had met a job creation deadline tied to $750 million in state subsidies.

Tesla has not detailed plans for the factory after western New York manufacturing was permited to reopen on Tuesday, and FOX Business' inquiry to Tesla was not returned at the time of publication.

CALIFORNIA OFFICIALS DENY MUSK'S SPACEX SUBSIDY REQUEST AFTER UNION OBJECTS

Empire State Development, which oversees attracting businesses to the state with tax incentives, has said Tesla reported it had created approximately 1,500 jobs as required. But the state has not verified Tesla's report, and the company asked for a one-year waiver to avoid a $41.2 million penalty, The Buffalo News reported.

A person walks outside the Tesla Inc. solar panel factory in Buffalo, New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Empire State Development may delay job creation requirements because of the new coronavirus, a spokesperson for the state agency told The Buffalo News.

"This would allow companies an opportunity to resume their job creation targets established before the crisis struck," the spokesperson said according to The Buffalo News. "We are currently working with Tesla on this process."

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.807.23-8.33-1.02%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Empire State Development did not respond to a request for comment.

Tesla's situation in New York comes after CEO Elon Musk clashed with California county officials over reopening Tesla's Fremont, California, plant earlier in May. Tesla dropped a lawsuit against California’s Alameda County on Wednesday after filing it earlier in May.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS