What is Kanye West’s net worth?

Kanye West has come a long way since 2016, when he tweeted that he was $53 million in personal debt.

The rapper, now 42, was asking Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to give him $1 billion for his “ideas,” according to Reuters at the time.

According to Forbes last summer, he was earning $150 million a year.

West’s net worth was estimated to be $240 million, the website reported.

That estimation was made before his most recent album, “Jesus Is King” was released in October.

At the same time, West also released a 35-minute film with the same name. According to Variety at the time, the film grossed $1.03 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

West later contested Forbes’ estimation in November, saying he was actually a billionaire.

“When I did Forbes, I showed them a $890 million receipt, and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire,’” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Even though West is a rapper, most of his money comes from his Yeezy sneakers -- which are part of a partnership with Adidas -- according to Forbes. For every Yeezy shoe that is sold, West reportedly makes 15 percent on wholesale, the website reported.

Forbes estimated the shoes would bring in $1.5 billion last year. Aside from the shoe partnership, West also fully owns his own Yeezy apparel line.

West released his first studio album “The College Dropout” in 2004. Since then, he has released eight other albums, including “Jesus Is King” most recently.

West also regularly performs at his Sunday Service -- a weekly religious event. In January, it was reported that West wanted to take the service to Europe and Africa, now that he’s taken the tour across North America.

Aside from his own income, West’s wife of six years, Kim Kardashian, was estimated to be worth $370 million last June, according to Forbes.

