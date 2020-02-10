How did Kylie Jenner become a billionaire?

From reality star to makeup mogul, the youngest in the Jenner clan has carved her way into the Forbes coveted billionaires list.

Kylie Jenner was first exposed to the spotlight when her family debuted its reality television series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" on E! in 2007.

From then on, the mogul harnessed her family's fame and fortune to begin her own business ventures. Aside from a deluge of endorsement deals, Jenner is most notably known for her makeup empire that helped earn her the title of the "youngest self-made billionaire" by Forbes.

WHO IS KYLIE JENNER?

At 21 years old, Jenner's worth hovered around $1 billion, according to Forbes estimates. By comparison, Mark Zuckerberg didn't hit this ten-figure mark until he was 23 years old.

Jenner’s cosmetics empire, Kylie Cosmetics, has raked in hundreds of millions of dollars since its debut in 2015. The launch caused an internet frenzy within beauty communities and sold out in minutes — and also crashed the website numerous times due to high demand.

To satisfy an eager base, Kylie Cosmetics is produced by the makeup manufacturing giant Seed Beauty. The same company is also responsible for the uber-popular value brand Colourpop Cosmetics and Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty makeup line.

After its launch, Kylie Cosmetics expanded its offerings beyond the lip category into eyes, face and what Jenner likes to call “Kybrows.” The business also dabbles in limited-edition collections and bundles. On Aug. 30, 2018, Jenner announced she inked an exclusive deal with the American cosmetics retail juggernaut Ulta Beauty.

Kylie Cosmetics is worth roughly $900 million, according to estimates by Forbes.

By May of 2019, Jenner launched her spinoff brand Kylie Skin — which falls in line with the skin care category’s rapid growth.

Amid building her makeup empire, in 2016, Jenner, alongside her sister Kendall Jenner, launched a clothing line, Kendall + Kylie. The line is featured at PacSun and TopShop locations nationwide. In addition, a higher-end version is sold at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Shopbop, Lord & Taylor and Revolve, according to WWD.

Jenner also has a collection of her very own wardrobe that she sells on Kardashian Kloset, a luxury designer resale site featuring the Kardashian Jenner family's clothing.

Jenner also appeared to have gained her business chops outside of reality TV stardom as a social media influencer.

The family surely gives her a bump of a few million followers, but Jenner has actively maintained her presence on social media. This includes her numerous marketing campaigns and collaborations that blur industry lines.

As her following went up, her sponsored posts became more lucrative. She has gone on to work with Beats, Puma and Adidas. At the time of this article, Jenner had 161 million followers on Instagram alone. On Twitter, she has roughly 30 million.

According to a report by HopperHQ.com, Jenner is number one on the Instagram Rich List with the quoted price of a single post costing $1.27 million.

FOX Business' Cortney Moore contributed to this report.