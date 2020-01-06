Kanye West taking Sunday Service global in 2020: Report

Kanye West wants to spread the good word — so he’s taking his Sunday Service global, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

The superstar artist, who vowed to only make gospel music last year around the release of his album “Jesus is King,” has already toured across North America with the uplifting, religious events, including performances at Coachella and Los Angeles’ “Skid Row.”

Now he wants to go even farther. According to a report in TMZ, West plans to tour in Europe and Africa in 2020 in a bid to expand the reach of the popular service.

West appeared at pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston last November and plans to bring the event to Yankee Stadium in May 2020, teaming up with Osteen again as part of the televangelist’s “America's Night of Hope” tour, in which he travels to different cities to preach and inspire churchgoers. The upcoming tours could look very similar.

KANYE WEST, JOEL OSTEEN TO TEAM UP AT YANKEE STADIUM

One caveat: The tours, which had been occurring on a weekly basis, could damper down once the events begin going farther outside of the United States, according to sources.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

And if West’s previous events give any inclination of the price of future events, attendees could pay a pretty penny. Tickets for Houston performance reportedly hovered around $250.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS