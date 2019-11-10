Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

55,000 UAW workers' approval of Ford deal not guaranteed. This fix may help.

Ford and the UAW edited the tentative agreement fix a "wage transition disparity" that disadvantaged in-progression workers.

By FOXBusiness
close
Ford has revealed a racing version of the new Bronco ahead of Mexico's Baja 1000 race. FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti with more.video

Ford is off to the races with 2021 Bronco

Ford has revealed a racing version of the new Bronco ahead of Mexico's Baja 1000 race. FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti with more.

More than 55,000 United Auto Workers employees at Ford are in the process of voting on a tentative agreement with the automaker, and while ratification isn't guaranteed, a change made mid-vote may help.

Continue Reading Below

Ford and the UAW edited the tentative agreement to fix a "wage transition disparity" that disadvantaged in-progression workers, which is a label applied to employees hired after 2007. Ford employees began voting on the agreement in early November but were notified of the fix a few days ago, The Detroit Free Press reported.

WHO WON THE GM, UAW NEGOTIATION? FORMER FORD CEO ANSWERS

"It was a glitch," said a person with knowledge said, according to The Free Press. "This just shows the commitment of the company to work with the union to make sure that this agreement is what it was meant to be for all the employees."

The change means newer employees who had already received annual raises will get backpay to bring them up to the level of the new payscale being voted on.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FFORD MOTOR COMPANY9.04+0.15+1.69%

UAW and Ford leaders will know whether rank-and-file members approved the agreement on Nov. 15.

This will be the union's first deal with one of the Detroit Three automakers without president Gary Jones since he took the helm in 2018. Jones began a leave of absence on Sunday amid an escalating federal corruption probe into the UAW, one of the country's most powerful unions.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Jones, United Auto Workers President, speaks during the opening of their contract talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Auburn Hills, Mich. Jones is taking a paid leave of absence amid a federal invest

The labor group has been plagued by allegations of embezzlement amid high-stakes negotiations with General Motors and Ford. In August, agents from the FBI, IRS and Labor Department raided Jones' home, gathering evidence in their probe.

FOX Business' inquiries to the UAW and Ford were not immediately returned.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS