FBI raids United Auto Workers president Gary Jones' home: Report

Federal agents raided the home of Gary Jones, the president of the United Auto Workers union.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Jones’ home Wednesday, Dow Jones reported.

The United Auto Workers began four-year contract negotiations with the “big three” Detroit automakers, Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler, last month amid a slowdown in sales. The union's contract expires next month.

Federal authorities have been probing allegations of corruption among UAW leadership.

In March, a former vice president of the union, Norwood Jewell, was charged with conspiracy in connection to an alleged conspiracy with Fiat Chrysler executives to buy meals and other perks with the automaker’s money, according to the Associated Press. Another union official was sentenced in December to a year in prison for scheming to strip millions from a Detroit worker training center financed by the automaker.

Jones said in March that he was “deeply saddened and irritated” by the corruption scandal.

Federal agents were also at the union’s Black Lake Conference Center, where the Detroit Free Press reported the UAW is building a cottage for former president Dennis Williams.

The UAW released a statement Wednesday saying there is “no need” for the use of search warrants because it has voluntarily responded to every government request during the investigation. The union said it has produced hundreds of thousands of documents and other materials for the government.

“As the leader of the UAW, Pres. Jones is determined to uncover and address any and all wrongdoing, wherever it might lead,” the union said.

The UAW elected Jones its president in June of 2018. He was previously a regional director for the union, covering 17 western states including Alaska and Hawaii.