Companies hiring for work-from-home jobs during coronavirus
Aetna, Adobe, Dell and more companies are hiring remote workers
Remote work is in more demand than ever.
With more than 10 million Americans in need of unemployment benefits, the number of job losses will likely continue to rise in the coming weeks as more people are mandated to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus. And the pandemic has put a renewed spotlight on jobs that can be done from home.
"Now is the time to be very proactive in your remote job search,” said Brie Weiler Reynolds, a career development manager and coach at FlexJobs, a career website specializing in remote work.
Companies are hiring for jobs in industries like software, health care, e-commerce and customer service.
Health care company Aetna, which has 50,000 employees, is hiring for a number of jobs including social worker, data scientist and a case manager registered nurse.
Multinational tech company Dell is hiring a data center sales executive and engineering and cybersecurity operations workers.
UNEMPLOYMENT SPIKED TO NEW RECORD LAST WEEK
And customer service roles are available at companies like Williams Sonoma and cloud contact and customer solution center Liveops.
Weiler Reynolds suggests researching companies that typically offer remote work because they're more likely to have the infrastructure in place to continue hiring.
WORKING FROM HOME DO'S AND DON'TS
"Make sure you tailor your resume and cover letter for every application and highlight the skills it takes to be a great remote worker, like communication, time management, independent working," Weiler Reynolds said.
Here are the top companies posting the most remote work, according to FlexJobs:
1. Adobe
2. Aetna
3. Amazon
5. CrowdStrike
6. Dell
7. GitHub
9. ICF
10. K12
11. Kelly Services
12. Kforce
14. Liveops
15. Merck
16. Okta
17. Pegasystems
18. Philips
20. Randstad
21. Red Hat
23. Salesforce
24. SAP
25. ServiceNow
26. Soliant Health
27. Stryker
28. Syneos Health
30. Tricida
31. TTEC
33. Upwork
34. VocoVision
35. Williams-Sonoma