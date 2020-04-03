Companies hiring for work-from-home jobs during coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Remote work is in more demand than ever.

With more than 10 million Americans in need of unemployment benefits, the number of job losses will likely continue to rise in the coming weeks as more people are mandated to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus. And the pandemic has put a renewed spotlight on jobs that can be done from home.

"Now is the time to be very proactive in your remote job search,” said Brie Weiler Reynolds, a career development manager and coach at FlexJobs, a career website specializing in remote work.

HOW TO FIND REMOTE WORK

Companies are hiring for jobs in industries like software, health care, e-commerce and customer service.

Health care company Aetna, which has 50,000 employees, is hiring for a number of jobs including social worker, data scientist and a case manager registered nurse.

Multinational tech company Dell is hiring a data center sales executive and engineering and cybersecurity operations workers.

UNEMPLOYMENT SPIKED TO NEW RECORD LAST WEEK

And customer service roles are available at companies like Williams Sonoma and cloud contact and customer solution center Liveops.

"Now is the time to be very proactive in your remote job search." - Brie Weiler Reynolds, a career development manager, and Coach at FlexJobs

Weiler Reynolds suggests researching companies that typically offer remote work because they're more likely to have the infrastructure in place to continue hiring.

WORKING FROM HOME DO'S AND DON'TS

"Make sure you tailor your resume and cover letter for every application and highlight the skills it takes to be a great remote worker, like communication, time management, independent working," Weiler Reynolds said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AET AETNA INC. 212.7 +0.70 +0.33% ADBE ADOBE INC. 293.61 -10.35 -3.41% DELL DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 36.44 -0.70 -1.88%

Here are the top companies posting the most remote work, according to FlexJobs:

1. Adobe

2. Aetna

3. Amazon

4. Citizens Bank

5. CrowdStrike

6. Dell

7. GitHub

8. Healthline Media

9. ICF

10. K12

11. Kelly Services

12. Kforce

13. LanguageLine Solutions

14. Liveops

15. Merck

16. Okta

17. Pegasystems

18. Philips

19. PRA Health Sciences

20. Randstad

21. Red Hat

22. Robert Half International

23. Salesforce

24. SAP

25. ServiceNow

26. Soliant Health

27. Stryker

28. Syneos Health

29. Thermo Fisher Scientific

30. Tricida

31. TTEC

32. UnitedHealth Group

33. Upwork

34. VocoVision

35. Williams-Sonoma

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS