Chipotle tests unlimited PTO, increases paid parental leave

On the eve of National Employee Appreciation Day – which is set for March 6 this year – Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it has enhanced its paid parental leave Program and is testing unlimited paid time off for its executive employees Thursday.

"Over the past year, we've positioned ourselves as a leader in curating an environment that maximizes the potential of our outstanding workforce," Chipotle Chief People Officer Marissa Andrada said in a statement. "We want to ensure our employees are able to share important moments with their family and have the necessary time away from work to recharge after a monumental life event."

The changes will take place at some point in 2020, according to the company’s statement.

Chipotle will increase paid parental leave for its Restaurant Support Center and eligible field employees. New mothers will be able to receive 12 weeks of paid leave while new fathers will receive four weeks. Employees who adopt children will also be eligible for paid leave.

Aside from providing time for new parents to bond with their bundles of joy, Chipotle will also pay for breastmilk shipping services if a nursing employee is away for work-related travel. A return-to-work guide will be provided to corporate employees through Chipotle’s Humans Uniting to Support the Ladies' Experience group, which the organization has dubbed as “’Returnity’ Guides.”

In terms of unlimited paid time off, Chipotle is testing the benefit among its restaurant support center directors, executive team directors and team directors. The company said this benefit is being explored for its senior-level staff to reward innovative leaders and provide work-life flexibility that isn’t reliant on accrued vacation or sick time.

Chipotle will determine if unlimited paid time off can be granted to additional restaurant support levels once it has assessed its feedback.

These enhanced employee benefits join Chipotle’s crew bonus program, debt-free degree program and expanded health programs – all of which have been rolled out as more and more fast-food chains implement attractive employee benefits to stay competitive in a tight market.