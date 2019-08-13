2,600 Chipotle employees getting big bonus

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Tuesday that over 2,600 employees from its 135 restaurants qualified to earn up to an extra week of pay through a new crew bonus program.

All hourly restaurant employees who have been employed for the full quarter are eligible for the bonus, as long as the teams meet sales and cashflow requirements for the period. Chipotle calculates the bonus as an individual's average weekly pay per quarter, and employees can earn up to an extra month’s pay each year.

The company also offers employees annual crew bonuses based on tenure and a minimum year of service. Chipotle crew members enjoy a number of benefits, including free English as a second language and GED classes for themselves and family members, 100 percent tuition reimbursement up to $5,250 per year, and standard medical benefits – and of course, free food.

Chipotle spokesperson Erin Wolford told Fox Business, the company pays a national average of $12 an hour and likes to promote from within. According to Wolford, Chipotle employees received over $10 million in tuition assistance in 2018 alone.

In a press release, the company said the full benefits and perks offered over the past year have contributed to lower turnover rates at the manager and crew level. It anticipates this change will increase the quality of the restaurant for customers, which was just named America’s favorite Mexican brand in a Market Force study.

"We are strategically investing in our people by giving all employees the opportunity to earn a performance bonus and it's paying off," said Marissa Andrada, chief people officer of Chipotle. "It's exciting to see how many locations qualified and the high level of engagement from our restaurant teams."

