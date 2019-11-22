These are 10 of the best Black Friday sales and where to get them

Even though Black Friday is just a day away, many retailers have already started offering special holiday deals, even as far back as October, because of the shorter holiday season.

Continue Reading Below

Last month, Walmart announced it would begin holiday deals as early as Oct. 25, and on Nov. 6 Target kicked off its "HoliDeals" program.

Even though Black Friday may have traditionally involved waking up before dawn to get great deals in-store on holiday gifts, the day has become somewhat "symbolic," according to PwC's Holiday Outlook 2019.

FEDEX EXPECTS RECORD-SETTING CYBER MONDAY

The report found that only 36 percent of people will be shopping on Black Friday, which is down from 59 percent of shoppers in 2015 and 51 percent of shoppers in 2016.

That drop may be because of the age of online shopping and Cyber Monday deals.

Stocks in this Article AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. $1,818.51 +21.57 (+1.20%) WMT WALMART INC. $118.76 -0.43 (-0.36%) TGT TARGET CORP. $125.90 -0.99 (-0.78%) COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION $300.76 -0.48 (-0.16%)

According to USA Today, whether they've been labeled as "Black Friday" deals or not, there are still plenty of great deals out there.

STARBUCKS UNVEILS BLACK FRIDAY, CYBER MONDAY DEALS

Here are 10 of the best deals that have already been announced and where to get them.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Save $170

If you buy these wireless Beats headphones at Target, you'll end up paying $129.99 -- which is $170 less than the typical $299.99 pricing.

Nikon D3500 DSLR bundle - Save $450

This $399.99 camera kit includes the camera itself, an 18-55mm lens, a 70-300mm lens and bag, according to the listing on Target's Black Friday preview.

The camera kit will be available in stores on Black Friday and saves customers $450 from the regular $849.99 price.

Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular- Gold - Save $130

Walmart has already started selling this sixth-generation Apple iPad on its website for $329, which is $130 less than the regular price of $459.

VIZIO 50" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV - Save $180

Walmart is also listing this $428 television at $248 for the holiday season.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Bio Bidet Luxury Bidet Seat - Save $180

According to USA Today, Costco started offering this bidet for $219.99 online on Nov. 7, which is quite a bit lower than the regular $399.99.

Cuisinart Elemental 13-cup Food Processor with Dicing Kit - Save $50

Costco also offered a $50 deal for this food processor, which originally cost $149.99 but is now only $99.99 online.

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 - Save $350

Even though this two-in-one laptop typically costs $1,199 at Best Buy, the retailer is selling it for $849 for the holidays.

23andMe DNA Test and Health Kit - Save $100

Even though Amazon doesn’t set the pricing for its vendors, customers can still find plenty of sales on the site, including this 23andMe kit, which is usually listed for $199 but is currently selling at $99.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum - Save $200.99

Usually, this Roomba from iRobot is listed at $649.99 on Amazon, but with the holidays coming up, the vacuum is selling for $449.

Bose Home Speaker 500 - Save $100

According to the listing on Amazon, this speaker has Amazon's Alexa voice control built in. Regularly, it costs $399, but ahead of Black Friday it has been listed at $299.