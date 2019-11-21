FedEx expects record-setting Cyber Monday

With Cyber Monday getting closer and closer and the economy booming, many retail experts are anticipating a huge holiday shopping season.

Continue Reading Below

Stocks in this Article FDX FEDEX CORPORATION $152.08 -0.19 (-0.12%)

On Thursday, FedEx said it expects to ship more than 33 million packages on Cyber Monday alone.

MILLENNIAL MONEY: SECRETS OF A BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPER

The following two Mondays, the company said, could possibly have more than double the average package volume. Monday shipping typically spikes due to online shopping during the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The holiday season is four days shorter than 2018's, which could heighten the shipping stress.

CYBER MONDAY DEALS FOR FRUGAL SHOPPERS

FedEx revealed research which reportedly shows "62 percent of shoppers are more likely to shop online if they can return [the product] in store."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE