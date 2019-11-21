Expand / Collapse search
Retail

FedEx expects record-setting Cyber Monday

Despite the holiday shopping season being 4 days shorter

By FOXBusiness
FedEx says it’s expecting a record holiday shipping season, with 33 million packages to be shipped on Cyber Monday alone.

With Cyber Monday getting closer and closer and the economy booming, many retail experts are anticipating a huge holiday shopping season.

On Thursday, FedEx said it expects to ship more than 33 million packages on Cyber Monday alone.

The following two Mondays, the company said, could possibly have more than double the average package volume. Monday shipping typically spikes due to online shopping during the weekend.

The holiday season is four days shorter than 2018's, which could heighten the shipping stress.

FedEx revealed research which reportedly shows "62 percent of shoppers are more likely to shop online if they can return [the product] in store."

