Walmart offering holiday deals early this year, announces in-store events

Walmart is starting the holiday season early.

On Friday at midnight, the retail giant will begin offering deals for holiday shoppers, according to a press release from the company.

"Customers count on Walmart for the best prices every day, and the holiday season is no exception," Steve Bratspies, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S. said in a statement.

"Our price leadership is strong, and growing, and we’re excited to deliver savings for all of our holiday shoppers," Bratspies added.

Walmart revealed several new ways customers can shop for gifts, including a "Gift Finder" on Walmart.com, a scannable toy catalog, free next day delivery and, in all Walmart Supercenters, the option to check out with an associate instead of going through lines at registers.

The company also announced it would start hosting themed events throughout the holiday season, beginning on Nov. 2. Those events will be focused around movies including "Pokémon," "Star Wars" and "Frozen 2."

Santa is also expected to visit stores across the country on Nov. 9 and Dec. 7.

“This season, we are offering the ultimate in convenience for customers with new and existing ways to shop, so customers can prep for the season whenever and however they want,” Ashley Buchanan, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Walmart U.S. eCommerce said.

"We've made it easier than ever for customers to tackle all of their holiday prep and more at Walmart," Buchanan added.