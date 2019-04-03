TMZ’s Harvey Levin: Lori Loughlin’s career may not be tarnished by college scandal

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, along with many other affluent parents, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday in the midst of the college bribery scandal.

Continue Reading Below

The Hallmark channel cut ties with Loughlin one day after her arrest. Yet, TMZ founder Harvey Levin told “After the Bell” that he thinks the effects of the scandal on the actress’ career may be minimal.

“In acting and entertainment generally, look at Kobe Bryant for crying out loud. Everybody was writing him off. ‘Will he ever get another endorsement? Will he ever play again?’ He won an Oscar. Sometimes nothing succeeds like success,” he said on Wednesday.

Loughlin, along with her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 and faking athletic profiles to have their daughters admitted as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, although neither have partaken in the sport.

They were charged with conspiracy and fraud which can carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. However, first time offenders can expect a small fraction of the sentenced carried.

Advertisement

“We are told by sources connected to the U.S. attorney that if they end up plea bargaining this case, which I think is going to happen, the prosecutors are going to recommend prison time,” Levin, who is also a lawyer, said. “It’s up to the judge ultimately, but they are going to recommend it.”

Huffman faces the same charges, but her husband, William H. Macy, has not been named in the indictment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Although media coverage of celebrity controversies often brands them by their actions, Levin dismisses the notion that the college admissions scandal will have a lasting impact on the careers of Loughlin and Huffman.

“When they’re in a scandal, when there is a problem or whatever else, and they try to use that to define them for the rest of their lives, and that almost never happens,” Levin told FOX Business’ Melissa Francis.