Mick Jagger's reported heart surgery is a 'miracle procedure:' Dr. Marc Siegel

Rolling Stones lead singer, Mick Jagger, will reportedly undergo heart surgery this week, but Fox News Medical Correspondent , Dr. Marc Siegel, said he believed the procedure is a "miracle procedure" with a quick recovery time.

“We are hearing from The Sun, from England, the sources are saying that what he has is a valve problem,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday. “And it’s probably an aortic-valve problem which is the valve under the most pressure, the most important valve in the human body.”

Dr. Siegel said doctors may possibly perform a minimally invasive procedure called TAVR, which inserts a catheter through the groin, through an artery.

“Luckily for Mick Jagger… this is modern medicine at its best,” he said. “This is a miracle procedure. You don’t necessarily even need anesthesia. You recover very quickly. You can go back to work.”

The band announced over the weekend that they were postponing upcoming U.S. tour dates.

And Jagger, who is 75 years old, also apologized to fans in tweet.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can,” he said.

Dr. Siegel said it could take Jagger one or two days to recover and he could be back on tour later this month.