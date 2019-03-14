College admissions scandal: How it could have happened

The college admissions scandal that ensnared dozens of parents, including “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and involved allegedly scamming several prominent schools, was not a failing of the admissions system, according to David Roach, the athletic director at Fordham University. “The system works,” Roach told FOX Business’ Connell McShane on Thursday. “It’s the people who are part of the system, and it’s really kind of a sad commentary that any coach or individual would for their own personal gain sacrifice an admissions slot at a great institution and a spot on their team for their own benefit.”

Prosecutors announced arrests connected to “Operation Varsity Blues” on Tuesday.

According to federal prosecutors, the cheating scandal could be the largest scam of its kind ever uncovered in the United States. Parents, coaches, and test administrators allegedly conspired to get students accepted into elite colleges as athletes despite the students never playing the sports. At least one college administrator and one CEO were also charged in relation to the alleged scam.

Roach, a former coach and athletic director at Brown University, explained that the admissions scandal could only be possible with a breach of trust by the officials involved. At top academic schools, athletic programs are given a set number of slots, according to Roach, who said as a coach, he wouldn’t give up a single slot for “billions of dollars” to a student not qualified to play for his team because he wanted great players who could give his team a competitive edge.

“There’s got to be trust” in the admissions system, he said, and hopes the alleged conspiracy uncovered by “Operation Varsity Blues” is an “isolated case.”