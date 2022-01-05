Mike Rowe on record 4.5M quitting their jobs: This will impact ‘every single American’

FOX Business personality and "How America Works" narrator Mike Rowe cautioned that "every single American" will feel the effects from the record number of U.S. workers quitting their jobs.

On "Varney & Co." Wednesday, Rowe reacted to Labor Department data which showed 4.5 million Americans either quit or changed their job in November.

"This is a conversation about our workforce and the imbalanced nature of it and the way that's going to impact every single American who shares my addiction to smooth roads, indoor plumbing, affordable electricity and so forth," Rowe told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

The job loss report comes nearly one month after U.S. job openings data hit 11 million for October, nearing a record high.

"I’ve never seen anything like this," Rowe noted. "I've heard from the energy industry, the flooring industry... the restaurant industry, the cable and broadband industry, they are all struggling with the same basic problem."

That problem, Rowe believes, is how to make a persuasive case for opportunities that exist within blue-collar industries.

"That, interestingly, is one of the few things that we can control," he explained. "We need to explain to kids that working with your hands, learning a skill that's in demand can still lead to prosperity."

Rowe put the onus on educators to change the perception of "good" jobs and higher education.

"It can't be higher education, and everything else is some vocational consolation prize. We need to set the table fairly," Rowe said. "We need to do a better job globally of shining a light on [skilled labor] stories."