Lesson learned from Musk's 'Twitter Files': Break up Big Tech for the 'good of the country'

The host of "Can’t Cancel Rob Smith" explained the lesson learned from Elon Musk's ‘Twitter Files’ on Tuesday.

"I think these companies need to be broken up for the good of the country," Smith said on "Varney & Co." Tuesday, reacting to the newly exposed Twitter data.

The " Twitter Files " — now on part five of the ongoing series — have revealed Twitter’s collusion with the government to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story, suppress conservative voices and most recently: to ban Donald Trump from using the platform.

FOX Business host Stuart Varney summed up yesterday’s "Twitter Files" drop: "Twitter was looking for a way to ban Trump. They couldn’t agree on it. Then the activists came along and banned him outright."

"These charges against Trump were trumped-up," Smith quipped, saying that the news was "crazy."

But there’s little reason to think that the rest of the Big Tech giants are behaving any better than Twitter, Smith said.

"Do you think that Facebook, Google [and] YouTube are not doing these exact same things?"

Smith also emphasized that the discoveries at Twitter didn't reveal "just a bunch of woke employees trying to put BLM flags in the cafeteria" or "in the office."

What the "Twitter Files" actually show, according to Smith, is that the inmates were running the asylum.

"These were activists that had major, major positions in a company that is in control of the speech and narratives in this country," he said.

Smith referenced previous "Twitter Files" revelations as proof that Twitter was coordinating with "FBI agents" and also "with the Biden campaign."

"So you can’t really see this as anything other than activists that have infiltrated Twitter and also are working with people who have ties to the federal government in order to deplatform and to shut down a sitting president," he said.

"It’s outrageous," Smith said.

As just one example of Twitter’s over-the-top bias against conservatives, Smith shared "an absolutely awful statement" from Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran against the state of Israel:

"Our stance against Israel is the same stance we have always taken. #Israel is a malignant cancerous tumor in the West Asian region that has to be removed and eradicated: it is possible and it will happen," Khamenei said in a tweet.

But "Twitter did not delete that tweet," Smith said, even though it was clearly "abhorrent speech." Reporter Bari Weiss also highlighted the Ayatollah's tweet in the most recent batch of the "Twitter Files."

"Now we see how disproportionate the ban on Trump was compared to other people who have had even more hateful speech," Smith said.

When asked if Smith approved of Musk’s pro-free speech approach to Twitter, he said that his account was already becoming freer and more popular by the day.

"It is great that Elon has taken over Twitter and opened this debate up. I’ve seen my personal Twitter following explode since Elon has taken over," he said.

"I think I’ve gotten 50,000 followers in the last 6 weeks," Smith added. "So something was happening with the suppression of conservatives."

But Smith also cautioned "free speech advocates" against depending too much on Musk "to keep things free and open" because the billionaire could switch sides at any time.

"Who knows whether he will be controlled by one side or the other in the future," he said.