Musk calls out 'activist employees' on Twitter, makes strongest statement yet against woke politics

Twitter CEO Elon Musk called out "activist employees" at the social media platform before he took over, while making his strongest statement against woke politics.

"The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters," Musk tweeted on Monday morning.

Twitter user Luke Rudkowski, handle @Lukewearechange, replied to Musk’s tweet, saying, "We are either in a mass awakening event or total collapse of society," to which Musk said, "Exactly."

TWITTER FILES: FORMER TRUMP DNI JOHN RATCLIFFE CLAIMS VINDICATION ON HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY

Musk purchased Twitter at the end of October and has since taken a strong stance to ensure freedom of speech is upheld.

Since his takeover, Musk has removed bans for people like President Donald Trump and Kanye West. On Monday morning he took direct aim at wokeness.

On Monday, the fifth dumping of the Twitter Files were exposed on the platform, this time showing how Twitter ultimately banned Trump.

ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER'S CHARACTER LIMIT WILL SEE A MAJOR INCREASE

The Twitter Files show how Twitter 1.0 controlled the message that went out through the platform, oftentimes using visibility filtering to control messages like those from Stanford Professor Jay Bhattacharya, who argued Covid lockdowns would be harmful to children.

Monday’s barrage of tweets from The Free Press Founder and Editor Bari Weiss showed how Twitter staff members pushed almost rebelliously to get Trump banned from the platform, which ultimately happened.

"Under pressure from hundreds of activist employees, Twitter deplatforms Trump, a sitting US President, even though they themselves acknowledge that he didn’t violate the rules," Musk tweeted.

Weiss ended her string of tweets saying, "Ultimately, the concerns about Twitter’s efforts to censor news about Hunter Biden’s laptop, blacklist disfavored views, and ban a president aren’t about the past choices of executives in a social media company. They’re about the power of a handful of people at a private company to influence the public discourse and democracy."