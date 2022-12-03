Jeffrey Clark

DeSantis praised for pulling money from BlackRock over ESG concerns: ‘Illegal leftist scam’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was praised for pulling $2 billion in assets away from BlackRock out of concern for the investment firm's pro-ESG policies.
Ex-crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried slammed for committing ‘pure and simple, good old-fashioned fraud’
Sen. Cynthia Lummis joined the growing chorus of voices calling for disgraced crypto investor Sam Bankman-Fried to be investigated for "good old-fashioned fraud."