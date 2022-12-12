Stuart Varney: You can’t ignore Elon Musk as 'Twitter Files' continue to make headlines

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Elon Musk making headlines as the "Twitter files" gain traction among Americans, arguing the Democrats and the government turned Twitter into a mouthpiece for the left.

STUART VARNEY: You can't ignore Elon Musk. Some might like to, but this guy lives on headlines. He loves being the center of attention.

It’s Monday morning, and Musk has produced three headlines:

He's launching a revamped Twitter blue.

$8 a month, or $11 a month, if you use an iPhone.

That gets you the blue check once your account has been reviewed. And he's raised the character limit from 280 to 4,000. You could write a book.

TWITTER TO RAISE BLUE PRICING TO $11 FOR IPHONE APP USERS: REPORT

Second headline: Musk tweeted his personal pronouns as "prosecute/ Fauci."

That’s important because he promises more "COVID files" revelations... Heaven knows what headlines that will generate.

And then #3: Michelle Obama was one of the top Democrats pushing for Donald Trump to be "permanently" taken off Twitter.

I thought she didn't want to get involved in politics!

TWITTER FILES PART 4 DROP SHOWING EXECUTIVES' APPROACH TO 'CHANGE OF POLICY FOR TRUMP ALONE'

And there's more: Twitter executives held weekly meetings with government agencies: what to block, who to ban, look out for this, look out for that... Sure sounds like a conspiracy to affect the election.

Clearly, the Democrats and left-leaning government officials turned Twitter into a mouthpiece for the left. And used it to deny political viewpoint to voters.

It’s a good job you're watching Fox, because these revelations are not being covered elsewhere.

