Automation the ‘only answer’ to labor shortage problem, CEO says

As a record number of Americans are quitting their jobs, the restaurant industry is turning to technology to keep their doors open.

"The only answer is automation," GRUBBRR CEO Sam Zietz said on "Mornings with Maria" Friday. "It solves the labor problem."

The software company is working to implement its self-order kiosks at nationwide chains such as Del Taco, Bento and The Chicken Shack with hopes to help curb the worker shortage.

"Between the Great Resignation, COVID and the $15 an hour increase in the minimum wage, all these things have exacerbated what's happened to businesses," Zietz told FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell.

Zietz pointed out that robots and technology in restaurants have made the cashier position extinct.

"These jobs are gone forever. We believe the cashier is obsolete," he said. "Kiosks always show up. They're not sick. They don't get COVID. They work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They're always upselling."

When asked whether retiring Baby Boomers contribute to the recent struggle of building back a workforce, Zietz countered that young people’s willingness to job hop is more impactful.

"What's really happened is these workers have gone and discovered the gig economy," the CEO noted.

Zietz said the hospitality industry is discovering the "hidden benefit" of automation.

"We're increasing the revenue because people buy more, significantly more, at the kiosk than they do with cash."