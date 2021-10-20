Expand / Collapse search
Servers are 'making more, working less' with robot waiters, restaurant CEO says

Robot waiters could relieve labor shortages for restaurants

Robot waiters are helping servers make more tips: Restaurant owner

Robot waiters are proving to be beneficial for one Florida restaurant chain whose CEO claims they’re leading to larger tips for human servers.

Sergio’s Restaurant president and CEO Carlos Gazitua explained how the robots are helping servers make more money while working less on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wednesday.

"With robotics, what we've been able to do is basically run the food back and forth so our wait staff has been able to spend a little bit more time with our guests, getting to four to five tables," Gazitua told FOX Business’ David Asman.

Robot waiters have helped Sergio’s serve at an increased efficiency of 20 to 35%, and Gazitua argued the extra time with patrons ultimately results in larger tips for better quality service.

"The guests love it because they see their server more," Gazitua continued. "They're able to have a better hospitality experience, manicure that table, and that's a big win for the server who's actually making more and working less."

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 1, 2020: A waitress is seen by a robot waiter at a Shokoladnitsa coffee shop. The robot waiter of the Chinese company Pudu Robotics is equipped with food trays and a touchscreen. Vladimir Gerdo/TASS (Photo by Vladimir GerdoT (Vladimir Gerdo\TASS via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Currently, the restaurant rents the robots for nearly $1,000 per month while saving servers from walking 100 feet per table, according to Gazitua.

"It's never going away for the four-hour wait staff," Gazitua assured. "It's almost a personal assistant."

The robots have been popular with customers, too, with their ability to sing and interact with guests.

FL restaurant sees success with robot waiters

"The robot can know the kids’ names, then they come in and they see robotics, and what they're learning in school is now implemented in a restaurant," Gazitua said, "and it's something unique and different."

With the restaurant industry facing post-pandemic labor and supply shortages, robot waiters could be a cost-efficient way to serve more humans looking for a byte to eat.

