Dagen McDowell joined the FOX Business Network (FBN) as an anchor in September 2007. She appears daily on FBN's Mornings with Maria (weekdays 6-9 a.m. ET) and currently serves as host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) Bulls & Bears (Saturdays 10-10:30 a.m. ET).

Since 2003, McDowell served as a business correspondent for the FOX News Channel (FNC) where she was a regular guest on Your World with Neil Cavuto. She has also been a recurring panelist on FNC's Cavuto on Business(Saturdays 10:30-11 a.m. ET) and Cashin' In, (Saturdays 11:30-12 p.m. ET), appearing on the program initially as a contributor when it debuted in May 2001.

Before entering broadcast news, McDowell wrote a personal finance column for TheStreet.com called "Dear Dagen." In addition, she has also worked for SmartMoney magazine and SmartMoney.com.

McDowell began her career as a financial journalist at the Institutional Investor's newsletter division. A native of Virginia, she is a graduate of Wake Forest University.