Ken Coleman on workforce flight: COVID-19 pandemic changed what workers value in a job

Americans are starting to realize there’s more to their jobs than just a paycheck, according to America's career coach.

Best-selling author and radio host Ken Coleman joined "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday to discuss a report examining "The Great Resignation."

In August, a record 4.3 million workers quit their jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A recent report by Ramsey Solutions showed 6 in 10 American workers said the COVID-19 pandemic changed what they value in a job or career and 52% preferred to work fully remote if possible.

Coleman said people were forced to confront change in their lives and "took wholesale stock" of what’s important at the workplace.

"People are saying, 'Hey, there's more than just showing up on Monday morning trying to make it to the weekend,’" he said. "There’s more than a paycheck."

Millennials’ willingness to job hop and Gen-Z’s entrepreneurial spirit largely influenced this trend, he said.

"Those two things coming together mean that I think companies more and more are going to have to show people a connection between their work and the contribution they want to make," Coleman explained. "People want to do something that matters."

In addition, Coleman pointed out that younger workers also recognize it’s a "buyer’s market for the job seeker" with companies offering perks such as full tuition and massive pay bumps.

The best-selling author also offered a formula to finding fulfillment from your job.

"When talent, passion and mission are aligned, guess what?" Coleman said, "you'll make the money and you'll experience the meaning. People want the income, but what they don't realize is what they really desire is impact."