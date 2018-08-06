Huckabee rips CNN’s Acosta over Sanders spat: ‘That’s not journalism’

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Monday ripped CNN correspondent Jim Acosta after a fiery clash last week with Huckabee’s daughter, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Continue Reading Below

“I think Jim Acosta needs to get a grip on what the job of the press secretary is,” Huckabee told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. “It is not for the press secretary to help CNN get a story that they want. It is her job to represent the president and the White House on its official position.”

The intense exchanged happened after Sanders refused to say whether she believes the press is “not the enemy of the people.”

In Huckabee’s opinion, journalists should not be the news.

“If you are a journalist, a true journalist – and there are very few of them left – you should be oblivious within the story that you report,” he said. “And when a reporter becomes a part of the story – he or she is no longer a reporter – now they are an editorialist … a commentator … an advocate … [and] a player, and that’s not journalism.”