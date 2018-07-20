Rising Democratic socialist star from New York ripped by Mike Huckabee

Rising political star and self-described Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came under fire this week from both sides of the political aisle when she incorrectly stated that unemployment is low because “everyone has two jobs.”

Continue Reading Below

The unemployment rate is actually calculated by the number of unemployed people in the U.S. divided by the number of people in the labor force -- the number of jobs one person is working has no bearing on the rate.

Unemployment in the U.S. is at 4%, one of the lowest rates in 18 years. Ocasio-Cortez just unseated long-time Democratic incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., in a shocking race for a Queens- and Bronx, New York-based district.

"I wonder, where are these fact-checkers that always love to fact-check conservatives and Republicans?” Mike Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor, said during an interview with FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell.

PolitiFact, an organization that fact-checks statements made by politicians, in fact rated Ocasio-Cortez’s claims as “pants on fire,” and wrote that unemployment is low for a number of reasons -- economic confidence, long-running economic recovery -- but not multiple jobs.

That didn’t stop Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., from repeating Ocasio-Cortez’s claims of Americans working multiple jobs, however. During an interview MSNBC, the former Harvard professor said people are working “two, three, four jobs” in order to survive financially, deriding President Trump’s economic policies as ineffective.

Advertisement

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which tracks how many people work two jobs, the number of multiple job holders in the U.S. ranged between 6 million and 7 million in 2017, PolitiFact reported. That compares to 148 million Americans who are employed in one job.

“I think the real question is, Elizabeth: You have one job. It’s being a senator,” Huckabee said. “Why don’t you show up and do it, and that includes confirming some of the nominations the president has made. It includes trying to do your job as a senator, rather than going around and making up stuff like a fiction writer.”