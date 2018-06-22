Peter Fonda committed a crime and should be arrested: Mike Huckabee

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Friday told FOX Business that Peter Fonda should be held accountable for his vulgar tweet about President Trump’s son.

Continue Reading Below

“I think Peter Fonda should be arrested,” he said to Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.”

The actor issued an apology on Wednesday after calling for President Trump’s son to be ripped from his mother’s arms and “thrown into a cage with pedophiles” in response to families being separated on the U.S.-Mexican border.

In Huckabee’s opinion Fonda is inciting violence against the first lady, Barron Trump, Kirstjen Nielsen and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“He is encouraging this,” Huckabee said. “That is a crime. It’s a crime in California. It’s a federal crime.”

Advertisement

Huckabee added the over-the-top rhetoric will get worse if nothing is done.

“I’m just appalled that people on the left think this is OK,” he added. “And then they get defended by anchors on some of the other networks who thought that people showing up and screaming at Secretary Nielsen at a restaurant was perfectly OK."