Gingrich sends warning to Europe as US carries allies amid Iran conflict

European tensions are resurfacing as questions grow over burden sharing in global conflicts, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich argued long-standing imbalances between the U.S. and its allies are becoming harder to ignore.

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich joined FOX Business' Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." to discuss the widening divide between the United States and Europe as the conflict in the Middle East continues to test international alliances.

Gingrich pointed to what he described as a fundamental disconnect in expectations, saying Europe has grown reliant on American leadership for decades.

"The fact that we protected Europe from having liberated it after World War II. We protected it all through the Cold War. We are still the primary protectors of Europe. They need to learn to do their fair share," Gingrich said.

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As pressure builds around key global shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, Gingrich suggested the burden of maintaining stability continues to fall largely on the U.S.

"It may take a substantial campaign, but I think in two or three weeks, if we focus on it, we can break the back of the Iranian effort to close the Strait," Gingrich said.

He framed the issue as part of a broader philosophical divide, arguing that the U.S. is focused on innovation and forward momentum, while Europe leans more heavily on regulation.

"We think you're going to get to the future by innovation. They think you can hide from the future by regulation. It doesn't work," Gingrich said.

Despite calls for stronger allied coordination, Gingrich suggested Europe's military limitations mean its role would likely remain secondary.

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"It would be nice if they would help a little bit. It would make people feel better if they would help a little bit," he said.

Still, he emphasized that the outcome of ongoing conflicts will ultimately hinge on U.S. and allied strength, not symbolic contributions.

"In the end, it's the American-Israeli coalition, which is gonna win this fight. ... Having one ship from France or one ship from Britain is not a very big contribution. ... The truth is, if you look at the British Navy right now, it is so underfunded, they can't do very much. They just don't have the capacity," Gingrich concluded.