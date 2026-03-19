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Chinese missiles targeting US Navy could trigger ‘overnight’ war shift, expert warns

Gordon Chang says the supersonic missiles Iran launched at the USS Abraham Lincoln were Chinese-made, and that Iran is believed to have more of them.

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Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to warn of China backing Iran while questioning its stance on the Strait of Hormuz, and raises concerns over Chinese-linked missiles. video

Gordon Chang warns ‘the Chinese are an enemy combatant’ in growing Iran conflict

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to warn of China backing Iran while questioning its stance on the Strait of Hormuz, and raises concerns over Chinese-linked missiles.

The risk of a broader global conflict is rising as China's indirect role in the Iran crisis comes into sharper focus, with new concerns emerging over weapons used against U.S. forces.

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss how Beijing's support for Iran could quickly escalate tensions with the United States.

CHINA COULD FACE ‘REAL PROBLEMS’ WITHIN TWO MONTHS IF STRAIT OF HORMUZ CRISIS DRAGS ON, EXPERT WARNS

Chang pointed to reports that advanced weapons used by Iran may already be tied to China, raising the stakes for any future confrontation in the region.

"Those supersonic missiles that Iran fired at the Abraham Lincoln, our aircraft carrier, those were Chinese... It's clear that the Iranians have more of those Chinese missiles," Chang said.

US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln

U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Navy/Handout / Getty Images)

He warned that any direct hit on U.S. military assets could immediately alter the relationship between Washington and Beijing.

"God forbid, if one of those missiles hit an American ship... our relationship with China changes overnight," Chang said.

The broader concern, he noted, is that China's involvement is not limited to isolated support, but spans multiple layers of assistance that stop just short of direct military engagement.

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U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer discusses President Donald Trump's Chinese trade agenda ahead of his meeting with Xi Jinping on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Trump delays China trip as Iran tensions reshape trade strategy

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer discusses President Donald Trump's Chinese trade agenda ahead of his meeting with Xi Jinping on 'Mornings with Maria.'

EXPERT SAYS IRAN DRONE ATTACK ON CALIFORNIA COAST WOULD BE 'VERY EASY' TO STOP

"China's support for Iran is across the board... It's everything except for combat troops... We should consider China an enemy combatant," Chang said.

As tensions persist in the Strait of Hormuz, Chang suggested the current dynamic leaves the U.S. facing a growing challenge from a rival power benefiting from the conflict while avoiding direct accountability.

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Former Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland warns the Iran conflict threatens US security, urges action before Tehran gets nuclear weapons and blasts Washington over weak homeland defense funding. video

Terror threats rise in US as Iran conflict intensifies, official warns

Former Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland warns the Iran conflict threatens US security, urges action before Tehran gets nuclear weapons and blasts Washington over weak homeland defense funding.

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