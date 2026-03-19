Kevin O'Leary forecasts global power shift in Strait of Hormuz as Iran conflict rattles oil markets

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O’Leary predicted which nations will control the Strait of Hormuz once the Middle East conflict subsides as Iran continues its restriction of the vital trade passage.

Joining "The Claman Countdown" Thursday, O’Leary analyzed the market impact of the Middle East conflict and how investors should navigate uncertainty.

"You think about what the world looks like after the conflict is over, and you make bets," he told FOX Business.

"I'm pretty sure when this is over, what we're going to be looking at is some multinational policing of the Strait of Hormuz, very much like the Panama Canal or the Suez Canal."

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The Iranian-controlled Strait of Hormuz has been closed to all ships affiliated with U.S. and Israeli interests for weeks due to the conflict.

The closure of one of the world’s most vital waterways has sent prices for goods transported through the strait soaring, including fertilizer and crude oil.

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O’Leary said Iran’s neighbors that have been struck by Iranian missiles, like Saudi Arabia, will turn on the nation.

"Iran is raining missiles on their own neighbors," the Canadian businessman said.

"The neighbors of Iran have said, ‘OK, this isn't going to work for us. We can't include you in the circle of friendship in any way.'"

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The "Shark Tank" star predicted Iran’s neighbors will aid in the multinational effort to secure the strait.

"These neighbors are going to help fund, in my view, the stability and policing of the Strait of Hormuz," O’Leary told "The Claman Countdown."

"It's going to be expensive, but I think it's going to be paid for by the countries that have to have these commodities."

He also asserted that domestic policy after the Iran conflict will focus on supply chain security.

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O’Leary acknowledged investor concerns amid the Iran conflict, saying markets will eventually stabilize.

"When this is over, I think, as an investor, the world is going to be a much more stable place," he said.