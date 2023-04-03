What is ChatGPT Plus? The subscription service offering users access to the newest version of the AI chatbot

ChatGPT — a generative artificial intelligence platform developed by OpenAI — released a paid subscription service for users in February that promises to be even more powerful than ChatGPT alone. But what is ChatGPT Plus, and what new features does it have?

ChatGPT Plus is now available for $20 a month. It offers a number of key benefits, including access to ChatGPT, "even during peak times," faster response times in general than previous iterations of ChatGPT and early access to "new features and improvements," according to the app’s website.

But ChatGPT Plus’ primary benefit is that it offers users access to the newest version of the AI chatbot, GPT-4.

GPT-4 can generate, edit, and iterate with users on creative and technical writing tasks. Most notably, the new model can respond to images as well as text.

GPT-4 can also produce captions, classifications and give analysis on anything from physics questions to debate on philosophy. It can also handle more than 25,000 words of text, enabling content creation, extended conversations, as well as document search and analysis, according to the research firm.

But that doesn’t mean that GPT-4 is without flaws.

OpenAI itself has acknowledged some of GPT-4’s limitations such as " social biases , hallucinations, and adversarial prompts."

OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer, Mira Murati showed off some of the newest functions of GPT-4, especially its advanced imaging capabilities, during a recent feature with ABC News.

After taking a picture of food items in a fridge, GPT-4 provided a "strawberry toast" recipe for the user.

"I see that you have some bread, some mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and mayonnaise," ABC News anchor Rebecca Jarvis said, reading out the AI’s recommendations during a trial of GPT-4 with Murati.

"You can make a simple grilled cheese sandwich with these ingredients. You can make a strawberry toast by spreading the raspberry fruit spread on the bread and topping it with fresh strawberries."

Perfect," Jarvis said, reacting to the recipe ideas.

