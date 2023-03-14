OpenAI debuts Chat GPT-4, more advanced AI model that can describe photos, handle more texts

San Francisco-based research company OpenAI has released a new version of its A.I. chatbot that will be even more advanced than its disruptive predecessor.

Building upon past iterations of ChatGPT, OpenAI says GPT-4 will leverage more computation to create increasingly sophisticated and capable language models.

GPT-4 can generate, edit, and iterate with users on creative and technical writing tasks. Most notably, the new model can respond to images as well as text.

GPT-4 can generate captions, classifications, and analyses. It can also handle more than 25,000 words of texts, enabling content creation, extended conversations, as well as document search and analysis, according to the research firm.

OpenAI says GPT-4 is more than 80% likely to respond to requests for "disallowed content" and 40% more likely to produce factual responses than previous models.

OpenAI has acknowledged some of GPT-4’s limitations such as "social biases, hallucinations, and adversarial prompts."

"We look forward to GPT-4 becoming a valuable tool in improving people’s lives by powering many applications," OpenAI wrote. "There’s still a lot of work to do, and we look forward to improving this model through the collective efforts of the community building on top of, exploring, and contributing to the model."

The product is available to paying users of ChatGPT Plus and as an API for developers looking to build applications and services.