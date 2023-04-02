New AI upgrade could be indistinguishable from humans: expert

AI research lab OpenAI is expected to roll out GPT-5 technology later this year, which could make generative AI indistinguishable from a human, according to a tech insider and expert.

"I have been told that gpt5 is scheduled to complete training this December and that OpenAI expects it to achieve AGI," tech entrepreneur and developer Siqi Chen tweeted last week.

AGI stands for "artificial general intelligence," which is defined when AI systems are able to comprehend a task or concept the same as humans.

"Which means we will all hotly debate as to whether it actually achieves AGI," Chen added. "Which means it will."

Chen followed up that he didn’t mean to say there’s a consensus belief at OpenAI that the GPT-5 upgrade would mean achieving AGI, but "non zero people there believe it will get there."

OpenAI released its GPT-4 system last month, which is the company’s latest deep learning model that "exhibits human-level performance on various professional and academic benchmarks," according to the lab.

The system found itself in the crosshairs of an open letter signed by more than 2,000 tech leaders, such as Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, college professors and others calling on all AI labs to pause training systems specifically more powerful than GPT-4. The letter calls for a six-month pause on the labs, while warning that "AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity."

"Contemporary AI systems are now becoming human-competitive at general tasks,[3] and we must ask ourselves: Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth? Should we automate away all the jobs, including the fulfilling ones?" the letter asks.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Chen’s tweets.