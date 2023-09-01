Labor Day, GameStop and Kroger earnings and Goldman’s technology conference top week ahead

U.S. financial markets will be closed in observance of Labor Day Monday, but the following day investors will be greeted with a busy earnings docket and economic data as September begins.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34837.71 +115.80 +0.33% SP500 S&P 500 4515.77 +8.11 +0.18% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14031.814531 -3.15 -0.02%

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has gained over 34% this year, outperforming both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500.

US ECONOMY ADDS 187,000 JOBS IN AUGUST, BUT UNEMPLOYMENT RATE UNEXPECTEDLY JUMPS

Monday, Sept. 4

Labor Day — financial markets closed

U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed for Labor Day with trading resuming Tuesday.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Goldman Sachs hosts conference

WORKERS NOW DEMANDING NEARLY $80K TO START NEW JOB

The Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference will begin Tuesday. Nvidia, AMD and Intuit are all expected to deliver presentations that will be closely watched by investors for updates on business and AI initiatives.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 485.09 -8.46 -1.71% AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. 109.45 +3.73 +3.53% INTU INTUIT INC. 549.60 +7.79 +1.44%

Nvidia has been riding the AI wave, and shares have gained over 230% this year, closing just below the all-time high of $487 and change Friday.

Economic data expected includes total vehicle sales, factory orders and durable goods.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 33.54 +0.03 +0.09% F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.14 +0.01 +0.08% TM TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. 172.54 +0.41 +0.24%

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Fed Beige book

GameStop, American Eagle Outfitters and Dave and Buster’s Entertainment will report earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP. 18.42 -0.13 -0.70% AEO AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC. 17.36 +0.40 +2.36% PLAY DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT INC. 39.70 +0.43 +1.09%

The U.S. Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book report on current economic conditions in each of the 12 Federal districts in the U.S.

JOB OPENINGS DROP MORE THAN EXPECTED IN JULY TO 2-YEAR LOW

Also on Wednesday, the latest data on imports, exports and trade balance will be released.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Jobless claims are slated for the day, with earnings reports expected from DocuSign and Smith & Wesson.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DOCU DOCUSIGN INC. 51.67 +1.37 +2.72% SWBI SMITH & WESSON BRANDS 11.71 -0.03 -0.26%

Mortgage rates will also be closely watched. They are hovering at 7.23% for a 30-year fixed rate.

MORTGAGE RATES TOP 7%

Friday, Sept. 8

Kroger will report to shareholders Friday, giving the market another look at the impact of inflation as the nation's largest grocer.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KR THE KROGER CO. 45.97 -0.40 -0.86%

On the economic front, data on wholesale trade and inventory will be released to close the week.

