Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Mortgage rates leap to 22-year high

Average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage sits at 7.23%

close
FOX Business correspondent Madison Alworth shares why for many first-time homebuyers, the American dream is delayed as a result of high mortgage rates and home prices on Varney and Co. video

High mortgage rates, home prices forces millions of Americans to sit on sidelines

FOX Business correspondent Madison Alworth shares why for many first-time homebuyers, the American dream is delayed as a result of high mortgage rates and home prices on Varney and Co.

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage rose again this week to the highest level since 2001, spelling even more pain for buyers in a market where housing affordability is already at an all-time low.

Freddie Mac's latest data released Thursday shows the average rate for a 30-year fixed note has climbed to 7.23%, marking a second consecutive multi-decade record after last week's average reached 7.09% for the first time since 2002.

A house is for sale in Arlington, Virginia

A house is for sale in Arlington, Virginia, on July 13, 2023. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage reached the highest level in 22 years this week. ((Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

At this time last year, the 30-year fixed rate averaged 5.55%.

The rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is also up, averaging 6.55% after coming in last week at 6.46%. One year ago, the rate on a 15-year fixed note averaged 4.85%.

MORTGAGE DEMAND FALLS TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 1995 AS RATES SURGE

Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater signaled in a statement that rates are not expected to fall any time soon, saying "indications of ongoing economic strength will likely continue to keep upward pressure on rates in the short-term."

US housing

Homes in Rocklin, California, on Dec. 6, 2022. U.S. homeowners who locked in at low interest rates are balking at selling their homes as rates rise, contributing to the shortage of inventory. ( Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest-rate hike campaign sent mortgage rates soaring last year, and homeowners who locked in a low mortgage rate before the pandemic have been reluctant to sell and jump into a higher rate on a new property, leaving few options for buyers.

HOME PRICES WILL RISE IN 2023 AS AFFORDABILITY CRISIS WORSENS, GOLDMAN SAYS

"As rates remain high and supply of unsold homes woefully low, incoming data shows that existing homes sales continue to fall," Khater said. "However, there are slightly more new homes available, and sales of these new homes continue to rise, helping provide modest relief to the unyielding housing inventory predicament."

new homes being build in Sacramento, California

Homes under construction in Sacramento, California, US, on Monday, July 3, 2023. Existing home sales fell last month, but the sale of new homes rose. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale said recent data on housing has been mixed, with existing home sales dropping last month while new home sales and construction both picked up. But there are signs more would-be buyers are giving up on purchasing a home right now.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"As rates have surged past 7% and homebuying costs have risen yet again, home purchase mortgage applications have eased, suggesting that at least some potential buyers have been shut out of the market," Hale said in a statement. "Furthermore, as rents notch a third month of decline, hopeful first-time home buyers may have more reasons to take their time or extend their lease, rather than rushing in a challenging and expensive market."